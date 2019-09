Connect Dallas

Para completar la encuesta en español, haga clic aquí!

is the City’s first-ever 5-Year strategic transportation vision. Through this planning process, City leadership, residents, and stakeholders are working together to envision a transportation system that supports the city’s housing, economic, equity, safety, and sustainability goals.will consider all forms of transportation, including bicycling, walking, driving, transit, freight, and innovative mobility options.We want to hear from you TODAY! Your responses will help us learn more about moving within and through Dallas. Over the next several months, the project team will create different options for the future of transportation in the City. These options will be presented to the public for your input. Thank you for taking the first step by completing this brief survey today. Stay tuned for more information!