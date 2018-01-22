|
Kirkland Lake Northern News
Here’s your chance to honour all your KL favourites!
Complete this online survey and you could be helping your favourite Kirkland Lake businesses with a little extra exposure, and the satisfaction of knowing they’re doing a good job :)
Deadline for completion is January 22, 2018 at midnight. Fan-favourite choices will be published in the Northern News in February 2018.
Deadline for completion is January 22, 2018 at midnight. Fan-favourite choices will be published in the Northern News in February 2018.