What Makes a Great Chief of Police?
Survey Purpose:
The City of Sacramento is currently recruiting for the City's next Chief of Police. We would like to hear your thoughts regarding desirable qualities and characteristics we should be looking for in the next Chief of Police, as well as some key community challenges the next Chief of Police should focus on. To learn more about the Department and Chief of Police position, please click here.
Who to Contact:
If you have any questions or would like to provide further input in addition to this survey, you may contact WBCP's Vice President/Recruiter, Sam Sackman, at 541-630-0657 or sam@wbcpinc.com
Survey Questions: