Survey Purpose:
The City of Sacramento is currently recruiting for the City's next Chief of Police. We would like to hear your thoughts regarding desirable qualities and characteristics we should be looking for in the next Chief of Police, as well as some key community challenges the next Chief of Police should focus on. To learn more about the Department and Chief of Police position, please click here


Who to Contact: 
If you have any questions or would like to provide further input in addition to this survey, you may contact WBCP's Vice President/Recruiter, Sam Sackman, at 541-630-0657 or sam@wbcpinc.com


Survey Questions:

* 1. From the list below, please identify the top seven qualities you believe the next Chief of Police for the City of Sacramento will need to be successful.

* 2. If not listed above, what other key competencies or skills are needed?

* 3. What is the biggest community challenge that you believe is important that the next Chief of Police should address?

