Exit this survey >> Best and Worst States for Business 2019 Please take 2-3 minutes to answer these questions for our annual rankings of the best and worst states for business. The results will be used for a cover story in Chief Executive magazine and reported on by TV and other media outlets throughout the world. Question Title * 1. Are you currently the CEO, president, chairman or owner of your company? Yes No Best States for Business Question Title * 2. Please rank, in order, the 4 best states for doing business. State Do you actively do business in this state? Best State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Best State State menu Yes No Best State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 2nd Best State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 2nd Best State State menu Yes No 2nd Best State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 3rd Best State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 3rd Best State State menu Yes No 3rd Best State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 4th Best State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 4th Best State State menu Yes No 4th Best State Do you actively do business in this state? menu Why are you ranking each of those states among the best? Please be specific in which state you are referring to in your response. Worst States for Business Question Title * 3. Please rank, in order, the 4 worst states for doing business. State Do you actively do business in this state? Worst State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Worst State State menu Yes No Worst State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 2nd Worst State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 2nd Worst State State menu Yes No 2nd Worst State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 3rd Worst State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 3rd Worst State State menu Yes No 3rd Worst State Do you actively do business in this state? menu 4th Worst State Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North Dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming 4th Worst State State menu Yes No 4th Worst State Do you actively do business in this state? menu Why are you ranking each of those states among the worst? Please be specific in which state you are referring to in your response. Opinions on Other States Question Title * 4. Do you have any general comments about what makes a state good or bad for business? Company Information Question Title * 5. Which of the following best describes the industry in which your company competes? Manufacturing (Consumer Goods) Manufacturing (Industrial Goods) Advertising/Marketing/PR/Media/Entertainment Construction//Mining Energy/Utility Financial Services (Banking, Insurance, Brokerage, Investments) Government and Non-Profit Health Care (Providers and Payers) High Tech/Telecommunications Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products Real Estate Retail Trade Wholesale/Distribution Professional Services (Legal, Consulting, Accounting, Architecture) Transportation (Airlines, Trucking, Rail, Shipping, Logistics) Travel and Leisure (Hotels) Other (please specify) Question Title * 6. Which of the following best describes the size of your company in revenues in the most recent fiscal year: < $5 million $5 to $9.9 million $10 to $24.9 million $25 to $49.9 million $50 to $99.9 million $100 to $249.9 million $250 to $499.9 million $500 to $999.9 million $1 billion to $10 billion >$10 billion Question Title * 7. How many employees are in your company? 1-49 50-99 100-499 500-999 1,000-4,999 5,000-9,999 10,000-14,999 15,000-24,999 25,000+ Question Title * 8. How many jobs do you anticipate hiring for in the next 12 months? Question Title * 9. In your company, what role does the CEO play in selecting business locations? (Please select one) CEO makes ultimate decision(s) Very involved Somewhat involved Not involved at all Not applicable - we don't make business location decisions Contact Information Question Title * 10. We take your privacy seriously and will never disclose your identity without your permission. However, to be entered in the draw for the $500 Amazon gift card, please provide your contact information below. Name Company State -- select state -- AL AlabamaAK AlaskaAS American SamoaAZ ArizonaAR ArkansasCA CaliforniaCO ColoradoCT ConnecticutDE DelawareDC District of ColumbiaFM Federated States of MicronesiaFL FloridaGA GeorgiaGU GuamHI HawaiiID IdahoIL IllinoisIN IndianaIA IowaKS KansasKY KentuckyLA LouisianaME MaineMH Marshall IslandsMD MarylandMA MassachusettsMI MichiganMN MinnesotaMS MississippiMO MissouriMT MontanaNE NebraskaNV NevadaNH New HampshireNJ New JerseyNM New MexicoNY New YorkNC North CarolinaND North DakotaMP Northern Mariana IslandsOH OhioOK OklahomaOR OregonPW PalauPA PennsylvaniaPR Puerto RicoRI Rhode IslandSC South CarolinaSD South DakotaTN TennesseeTX TexasUT UtahVT VermontVI Virgin IslandsVA VirginiaWA WashingtonWV West VirginiaWI WisconsinWY Wyoming Email Address Phone Number Question Title * 11. If you are a member of the Chief Executive Research Panel or are interested in hearing about the panel, please check the appropriate box below and ensure you have provided your contact information above, so we may credit your participation in this survey.**Members of the Research Panel must leave their full name to receive credit for their participation. I am a member of the Chief Executive Research Panel I would like to hear more about the Chief Executive Research Panel Question Title * 12. Finally, please indicate whether we may quote you in our findings or contact you for an interview. If so, please make sure you have provided your contact information above. If you do not wish to be quoted or contacted, your anonymity will continue to be scrupulously protected. You may quote me in your findings You may contact me for an interview I do not wish to be quoted or contacted for an interview Done