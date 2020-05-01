Vote for Your Faves for Down East's 2020 Best of Maine!
From bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects — we want to know what Maine businesses and organizations YOU are rooting for. The five nominees in each category earned the most reader votes in our write-in round this spring. Now it's time to choose the winners. Vote for your favorites in as many of the following 50+ categories as you like. The ones with the most votes will win our 2020 Best of Maine Readers' Choice awards, announced in our September issue. 

Congrats to all the nominees! Click on any of the paid enhanced listings or category sponsors to read more about those nominees. Thanks for chiming in!

FOOD & DRINK

Question Title

* Apple Orchard

Question Title

* Bakery

Question Title

* Bar

Question Title

* Breakfast

Question Title

* Brewery
(Who makes your favorite beer? Taproom is its own category.)

Question Title

* Burger

Question Title

* Candy

Question Title

* Coffee Shop

Question Title

* Coffee Roaster

Question Title

* Diner

Question Title

* Distillery

Question Title

* Donut

Question Title

* Food Truck

Question Title

* Hard Cider

Question Title

* Ice Cream

Question Title

* Food Co-op

Question Title

* Chocolate

Question Title

* Pizza

Question Title

* Taproom

Question Title

* New Restaurant

Question Title

* Market For Seafood

Question Title

* Winery

Question Title

* Lobster Pound*

Question Title

* Lobster Roll*

*The Lobster Roll and Lobster Pound categories weren't included in our nominating round. We've added these Best of Maine categories after a separate lobster-themed event was canceled due to the pandemic. The nominees in these categories are the top vote-getters from the last three years of Best of Maine Readers' Choice surveys.
ARTS & CULTURE

Question Title

THE ARTS & CULTURE CATEGORY IS SUPPORTED BY THORNTON ACADEMY.



Thornton Academy
Maine's largest independent school; preparing students for a changing world since 1811. 
438 Main St., Saco. 207-602-4439

Question Title

Question Title

* Art Gallery

Question Title

* Museum

Question Title

* Private School, Elementary

Question Title

* Private School, Secondary

Question Title

* Theater

SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE

Question Title

* Bargain Store

Question Title

* Bookstore

Question Title

* Women's Boutique

Question Title

* Gift Shop

Question Title

* Toy Store

Question Title

* Shoe Store

Question Title

* Spa

Question Title

* Gym/Fitness Center

Question Title

* Yoga Studio

Question Title

* Car Dealer, New

Question Title

* Car Dealer, Used

Question Title

* Pet Store

HOME & GARDEN

Question Title

* Architect

Question Title

* Builder

Question Title

* Furniture Store

Question Title

* Home Improvement Store

Question Title

* Garden Center/Nursery

Question Title

TRAVEL & PLAY
THE TRAVEL & PLAY CATEGORY IS SUPPORTED BY THE BRUNSWICK INN.



The Brunswick Inn
Authentic New England charm in the heart of downtown Brunswick.
165 Park Row Brunswick. 207-729-4914

Question Title

Question Title

* B&B/Inn

Question Title

* Boat Cruise/Excursion

Question Title

* Golf Course

Question Title

* Hotel or Resort

Question Title

* Ski Mountain

Question Title

* Marina

Question Title

Question Title

* We use this (and an IP address) to prevent duplicate votes.

Question Title

* Want us to notify you via the Down East Extra e-newsletter when the winners are announced?

Thanks for voting for your Maine favorites! Click below to submit your ballot.
Email us with questions and/or if you would like to enhance your business's listing. 

Question Title

