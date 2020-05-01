Vote for Your Faves for Down East's 2020 Best of Maine!From bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects — we want to know what Maine businesses and organizations YOU are rooting for. The five nominees in each category earned the most reader votes in our write-in round this spring. Now it's time to choose the winners. Vote for your favorites in as many of the following 50+ categories as you like. The ones with the most votes will win our 2020 Best of Maine Readers' Choice awards, announced in our September issue. Congrats to all the nominees! Click on any of the paid enhanced listings or category sponsors to read more about those nominees. Thanks for chiming in! Question Title FOOD & DRINK Question Title * Apple Orchard Ricker Hill Orchards, Turner Rocky Ridge Orchards, Bowdoin Thompson’s Orchards, New Gloucester Wallingford’s Orchard, Auburn Libby & Son U-Picks, Limerick Question Title * Bakery Italian Bakery, Lewiston Scratch Baking, Portland Standard Bakery, Portland Wild Oats, Brunswick Sweet Cakes Bake Shop, Lisbon Question Title * Bar Craft Brew Underground, Auburn King Eider’s, Damariscotta Ebenezer's Pub, Lovell Mixers Nightclub & Lounge, Sabattus Old Vines Wine Bar, Kennebunk Question Title * Breakfast Blueberries, Topsham Becky’s, Portland Congdon’s, Wells Palace Diner, Biddeford Mae’s Cafe, Bath Question Title * Brewery(Who makes your favorite beer? Taproom is its own category.) Allagash Brewing Company, Portland Baxter Brewing Co., Lewiston Bissell Brothers Brewing, Portland/Milo Lone Pine Brewing Company, Portland/Gorham Maine Beer Company, Freeport Question Title * Burger Frank's Restaurant & PubFrank's Restaurant & Pub provides delicious appetizers, salads, burgers, pasta, chicken, and steak tip options to feed your hunger at reasonable prices, and provides a wonderful historic atmosphere. 2 Main St., Lisbon Falls. 207-407-4606 Black Cow, Portland Cowbell, Lewiston/Biddeford/Scarborough Nosh, Portland Roy's All Steak Hamburgers, Auburn Question Title * Candy Wilbur's of MaineCrafting Maine's most beloved chocolates for celebrating and savoring since 1983. 174 Lower Main Street, Freeport. 207-865-4071 Scrummy Afters, Hallowell Harbor Candy Shop, Ogunquit Haven's Candies, Westbrook Len Libby Candies, Scarborough Question Title * Coffee Shop Bard, Portland Café Crème, Bath Coffee by Design, Portland/Freeport Aroma Joe's, various locations Little Dog, Brunswick Question Title * Coffee Roaster Carrabassett Coffee Company, Kingfield Coffee by Design, Portland Rock City Coffee, Rockland Tandem Coffee Roasters, Portland Wicked Joe Organic Coffees, Topsham Question Title * Diner A1 Diner, Gardiner Becky's Diner, Portland Maine Diner, Wells Moody's Diner, Waldoboro Palace Diner, Biddeford Question Title * Distillery Cold River, Freeport Maine Craft Distilling, Portland Split Rock Distilling, Newcastle Hardshore Distilling Company, Portland Batson River Brewing & Distilling, Kennebunkport Question Title * Donut Congdon's Doughnuts, Wells Frosty's Donuts, various locations Holy Donut, Portland/Scarborough The Italian Bakery, Lewiston Tony's Donut Shop, Portland Question Title * Food Truck Pinky D'sMaine's Only Poutine Restaurant and Food Truck. 1110 Minot Ave., Auburn. 207-415-8997 MacDaddys Seafood & Tots, Lisbon Hoss & Mary's, Wells Taco the Town, Brunswick Bite Into Maine, Portland Question Title * Hard Cider Ricker Hill Hard Cider, Turner Urban Farm Fermentory, Portland Whaleback Farm Cider, Lincolnville Norumbega Cidery, New Gloucester Kennebec Cider Co., Winthrop Question Title * Ice Cream Beals, Scarborough/Portland/South Portland Fielder's Choice, various locations Round Top, Damariscotta Gelato Fiasco, Brunswick/Portland Gifford's, various locations Question Title * Food Co-op Belfast Co-op Portland Food Co-op Blue Hill Co-op Rising Tide Co-op, Damariscotta Gardiner Food Co-op Question Title * Chocolate Bixby & Co., Rockland Black Dinah, Westbrook Haven's, Westbrook/Portland Len Libby Candies, Scarborough Question Title * Pizza Pat's Pizza, various locations Cushnoc Brewing Co., Augusta Otto Pizza, Portland/South Portland/Yarmouth/Saco Portland Pie Company, various locations Coals Portland, Portland Question Title * Taproom Maine Beer Company, Freeport Side by Side Each Brewing Co., Auburn Allagash Brewing Company, Portland Oxbow Brewing Company, Portland/Newcastle/Oxford Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Question Title * New Restaurant Coals Portland, Portland The Garrison, Yarmouth Water Street Bar and Grill, Wiscasset State Lunch, Augusta Portage Tap House, Oquossoc Question Title * Market For Seafood Harbor Fish Market, Portland Cantrell's Seafood, Topsham Pinkham's Gourmet Market, Boothbay Harbor Jess's Market, Rockland Free Range Fish & Lobster, Portland Question Title * Winery Cellardoor Winery, Lincolnville/Portland Dragonfly Farm & Winery, Stetson Bartlett Maine Estate Winery, Gouldsboro Sweetgrass Farm Winery and Distillery, Union Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery, Union Question Title * Lobster Pound* Five Islands Lobster Co., Georgetown Young's Lobster Pound, Belfast Muscongus Bay Lobster Company, Round Pond Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, Trenton Bayley's Lobster Pound, Scarborough Question Title * Lobster Roll* Bob's Clam Hut, Kittery/Portland The Clam Shack, Kennebunk Red's Eats, Wiscasset Bite Into Maine, Cape Elizabeth/Scarborough/Portland McLoons Lobster Shack, Spruce Head Island *The Lobster Roll and Lobster Pound categories weren't included in our nominating round. We've added these Best of Maine categories after a separate lobster-themed event was canceled due to the pandemic. The nominees in these categories are the top vote-getters from the last three years of Best of Maine Readers' Choice surveys. ARTS & CULTURE Question Title THE ARTS & CULTURE CATEGORY IS SUPPORTED BY THORNTON ACADEMY.Thornton AcademyMaine's largest independent school; preparing students for a changing world since 1811. 438 Main St., Saco. 207-602-4439 Question Title Question Title * Art Gallery Littlefield GalleryLittlefield Gallery has become a yearly destination point for visitors from across the country who enjoy contemporary Maine art and sculpture. P.O. Box 601, Winter Harbor. 207-838-4174. Maine Art Hill, Kennebunk Greenhut Galleries, Portland Gleason Fine Art, Boothbay Harbor Harlow Gallery, Hallowell Question Title * Museum Farnsworth Art Museum, Rockland Maine Maritime Museum, Bath Portland Museum of Art Bowdoin College Museum of Art, Brunswick Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, Livermore Falls Question Title * Private School, Elementary North Yarmouth AcademyFounded in 1814 and located in Yarmouth, North Yarmouth Academy is a coeducational college preparatory school for toddlers to students in grade 12, plus a postgraduate program. 148 Main Street, Yarmouth. 207-650-1342 Thornton AcademyMaine's largest independent school; preparing students for a changing world since 1811. 438 Main St., Saco. 207-602-4439 St. Brigid School, Portland Maine Coast Waldorf School, Freeport Waynflete School, Portland Question Title * Private School, Secondary North Yarmouth AcademyFounded in 1814 and located in Yarmouth, North Yarmouth Academy is a coeducational college preparatory school for toddlers to students in grade 12, plus a postgraduate program. 148 Main Street, Yarmouth. 207-650-1342 Cheverus High School, Portland Waynflete School, Portland Lincoln Academy, Newcastle Question Title * Theater Quisisana ResortMaine. Music. Magic. All-inclusive lakeside resort staffed by musical theatre, opera & chamber music performers. Cottages and lodge set among pines and along the shores of Lake Kezar. Boating, wakesports, tennis, children's programs, nightly performances. Welcoming generations since 1947. On Lake Kezar, Center Lovell. 207-925-3500 Maine State Music TheaterCreating magical summer theatre in Maine since 1959. 22 Elm Street, Brunswick. 207-725-0184 The Public TheatreNationally recognized for its artistic excellence, only at The Public Theatre will you find the hottest new plays performed with professional actors from Broadway and beyond, for a top ticket price of only $25. 31 Maple St, Lewiston. 207-782-3200. Portland Stage Theater at Monmouth SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE Portland Stage Theater at Monmouth SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE Question Title * Bargain Store GearMEAt GearME Outdoor Consignment & Rentals you'll find gently used outdoor gear and technical apparel from premier brands at 30-60% off retail prices. 475 US Rte. 1, Freeport. 207-650-0084 Renys, various locations Marden’s, various locations Big Al's Super Values, Wiscasset Estilo, Brunswick Question Title * Bookstore Gulf of Maine Books, Brunswick Left Bank Books, Belfast Longfellow Books, Portland Print: A Bookstore, Portland Sherman’s Maine Coast Book Shops, various locations Question Title * Women's Boutique Women of SubstanceMaine’s finest and grandest selection of naturally inspired fashions for shapely women sized medium to 4x. 508 Main St., Damariscotta. 207-563-6809 Eastcraeft, Lisbon Falls House of Logan, Bath Sasha Lee’s Romance Boutique, Lewiston Coyote Moon, Belfast Question Title * Gift Shop Home IngredientsKennebunkport's Most Popular Home Décor and Gift Shop! 19 Ocean Avenue, Kennebunkport. 207-204-0084 Daytrip Society, Kennebunkport EllieAnna Gift Shop, Lewiston/Freeport Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine, Portland/Bath Wyler’s, Brunswick Question Title * Toy Store Island Treasure ToysIsland Treasure Toys is a family-run specialty toy store with coastal locations in Yarmouth, Freeport, and Bath, offering the best in imaginative toys, games, puzzles, and gifts! 805 US-1, Yarmouth. 207-846-6565 Daytrip Jr., Kennebunkport Treehouse Toys, Portland Out on a Whimsy, Belfast Kennebunk Toy Company, Kennebunk Question Title * Shoe Store Colburn Shoe Store, Belfast Lamey Wellehan, multiple locations Selby Shoes, South Portland Fleet Feet, Brunswick Curtis Family Shoes, Ellsworth/Blue Hill Question Title * Spa Athlete’s Touch, Portland Nine Stones, Portland Soakology, Portland Lucinda’s Day Spa, Falmouth River’s Edge Spa and Salon, Kennebunk Question Title * Gym/Fitness Center Jibe Cycling StudioJibe is a rhythm-based indoor cycling studio in the heart of downtown Portland and coming soon to Yarmouth! 20 Free Street, Portland. 207-712-1746 Quest Fitness, Kennebunk Rangeley Health and Wellness Saco Sport & Fitness Spurling Fitness, Kennebunk Question Title * Yoga Studio The Daily SweatWe are a yoga and barre studio focused on helping individuals and families find health, wellness, and community. 27 Spiller Drive, Kennebunk. 303-396-9198 Greener Postures, Portland Good Seeds Yoga, Gardiner Freeport Yoga, Freeport Crow Point Yoga, Boothbay Harbor Question Title * Car Dealer, New Lee Auto Malls, various locations Patriot Subaru, Saco Prime Motor Group, various locations Charlie’s Motor Mall, Augusta Evergreen Subaru, Auburn Question Title * Car Dealer, Used Lee Auto Malls, various locations Norm’s Used Cars, Wiscasset Crafts Cars, Lisbon Charlie’s Motor Mall, Augusta Goodwin Chevrolet Buick, Oxford Question Title * Pet Store Loyal Biscuit Co.Maine's destination for the best in healthy pet supplies. Stores in Bath, Belfast, Brewer, Camden-Rockport, Hallowell, Rockland, Waterville. 207-594-5269 Two Salty Dogs Pet OutfittersWe're too small to carry any junk! 22 McKown St., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-7387 HarborPet Pantry, Freeport Reigning Cats & Dogs, Kennebunk Wags & Whiskers, Bath HOME & GARDEN Question Title * Architect Knickerbocker Group, Boothbay Harbor CWS Architects, Portland Kaplan Thompson Architects, Portland Caleb Johnson Studio, Portland Platz Associates, Auburn Question Title * Builder Knickerbocker Group, Boothbay Harbor Ouellet Construction, Brunwsick Marden Builders Inc., Boothbay Harbor Goodwin Builders, Rangeley Spang Builders Kennebunkport Question Title * Furniture Store FX MarcotteServing Maine's furniture and mattress needs since 1888 in our Lewiston and South Portland locations, FX Marcotte is a cut above at prices you'll love! 132 Lincoln St., Lewiston 207-783-8593 Chilton Furniture, Scarborough/Freeport Dow Furniture, Waldoboro Young’s Furniture, Portland Thos. Moser, Freeport Question Title * Home Improvement Store Ames True Value, Wiscasset Hammond Lumber, various locations Maine Hardware, Portland Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply, Rangeley Aubuchon Hardware, Belfast Question Title * Garden Center/Nursery Longfellow's Greenhouses, Manchester Skillins Greenhouses, Brunswick/Falmouth/Cumberland Moose Crossing Garden Center, Waldoboro Estabrook's, Yarmouth Broadway Gardens, South Portland Question Title TRAVEL & PLAY THE TRAVEL & PLAY CATEGORY IS SUPPORTED BY THE BRUNSWICK INN.The Brunswick InnAuthentic New England charm in the heart of downtown Brunswick. 165 Park Row Brunswick. 207-729-4914 Question Title Question Title * B&B/Inn The Brunswick InnAuthentic New England charm in the heart of downtown Brunswick. 165 Park Row Brunswick. 207-729-4914 Newagen Seaside InnWhether you prefer the B&B vibe of our classic rooms and suites, or you want a romantic island getaway in your own seaside cottage, our accommodations are everything you expect from a coastal Maine inn with history and charm. 60 Newagen Colony Rd., Southport. 207-633-5242 Spruce Point InnSpruce Point Inn is a beautiful oceanfront destination unlike any other— spirited and soulful; picturesque and rich with heritage; perfectly poised between woods and sea— attracting travelers from all over the world offering an iconic coastal Maine experience. 88 Grandview Ave., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4152 Harraseeket Inn, Freeport Squire Tarbox Inn, Wiscasset Question Title * Boat Cruise/Excursion Hardy Boat CruisesWe offer daily ferry service to Monhegan Island, Puffin Watches with National Audubon, and Seal Watches from beautiful Pemaquid Peninsula. 129 State Rt. 32, New Harbor. 207-677-2026 Schooner Alert, Bailey Island Rangeley Region Lake Cruises, Rangeley Maine Maritime Museum, Bath Casco Bay Lines Mailboat, Portland Question Title * Golf Course Boothbay Harbor Country ClubAn Extraordinary Golfing Experience. 35 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4455 Samoset Resort, Rockport Sugarloaf, Carrabassett Valley Poland Spring Resort, Poland Cape Arundel Golf Club, Kennebunkport Question Title * Hotel or Resort Quisisana ResortMaine. Music. Magic. All-inclusive lakeside resort staffed by musical theatre, opera & chamber music performers. Cottages and lodge set among pines and along the shores of Lake Kezar. Boating, wakesports, tennis, children's programs, nightly performances. Welcoming generations since 1947. Music. Magic. All-inclusive lakeside resort staffed by musical theatre, opera & chamber music performers. Cottages and lodge set among pines and along the shores of Lake Kezar. Boating, wakesports, tennis, children's programs, nightly performances. Welcoming generations since 1947. On Lake Kezar, Center Lovell. 207-925-3500 Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf ResortLuxury waterfront accommodations, an 18-hole championship golf course, and Maine's mid coast at your doorstep. 35 Atlantic Ave., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4455 Samoset Resort, Rockport Spruce Point InnSpruce Point Inn is a beautiful oceanfront destination unlike any other— spirited and soulful; picturesque and rich with heritage; perfectly poised between woods and sea— attracting travelers from all over the world offering an iconic coastal Maine experience. 88 Grandview Ave., Boothbay Harbor. 207-633-4152 Harraseeket Inn, Freeport Question Title * Ski Mountain Sugarloaf, Carrabassett Valley Sunday River, Newry Shawnee Peak, Bridgton Lost Valley, Auburn Black Mountain of Maine, Rumford Question Title * Marina Moose Landing MarinaThe largest pontoon and deck boat dealer in New England, Moose Landing Marina's 15-acre property has over 1,000 feet of water frontage on Brandy Pond, 200+ slips, 60+ rental boats, plus award-winning sales and service teams to help you create lifetime memories on the water. 32 Moose Landing Trail, Naples. 207-846-9050 Dolphin Marina, Harpswell Paul's Marina, Brunswick Spring Point Marina, South Portland DiMillo's Marina, Portland Question Title 