Digital Message Contest Now until Dec. 8, TxDOT is holding a contest to find the best and most creative safe-driving message to help end the daily death streak on Texas roads. The top 10 entries will be posted on social media and voted on by the public. The winning message will be displayed statewide on our electronic signs above Texas highways.Please use the following guidelines when creating your message: The message must bring awareness to the dangers of common driver mistakes such as distracted driving, impaired driving, not using seat belts, speeding, etc. We also will accept other rules of the road, such as “no tailgating” and “left lane for passing only.” #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed. No offensive language. Signs accommodate 2 slides, each with 3 lines and up to 15 characters per line. Feel free to use both slides (6 lines) or just one slide (3 lines). – see examples: OK NEXT