Nominate Your Faves for Down East's 2020 Best of Maine!From bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects — we want to know what Maine businesses and organizations YOU are rooting for. Tell us your Maine favorites in as many of the following 50 categories as you like. The ones with the most nominations will make our multiple-choice Best of Maine Readers' Choice ballot in June! Share this ballot to support your favorites, and check out last year's Best of Maine results. Thanks for chiming in! FOOD & DRINK(No national chains, please. We like Five Guys too, but they're not the Best of Maine.) Question Title * Apple Orchard Question Title * Bakery Question Title * Bar(What's your Cheers? Restaurants, wineries, and brewery taprooms all have their own categories.) Question Title * Breakfast/Brunch Spot(It's okay if it serves other meals.) Question Title * Brewery(Who brews your favorite beer? Taproom is its own category.) Question Title * Burger Question Title * Candy Shop Question Title * Coffee Shop Question Title * Coffee Roaster Question Title * Diner Question Title * Distillery Question Title * Donut(Who makes it / where do you get it? We don't need to know which specific donut.) Question Title * Food Truck Question Title * Hard Cider Question Title * Ice Cream(Who makes it, or where is it served? We don't need to know a specific flavor.) Question Title * Food Co-op Question Title * Maine-Made Chocolate Question Title * Pizza(Who's got the best? We don't need to know a specific 'za.) Question Title * New Maine Restaurant(Opened since April of 2019) Question Title * Market For Seafood Question Title * Taproom/Tasting Room(Brewery, winery, fermentary, or other — what's the best non-bar spot to sit and sip?) Question Title * Winery(Who makes your favorite Maine wine? Tasting Room is its own category.) ARTS & CULTURE Question Title * Art Gallery Question Title * Museum (Art, history, science, culture — any and all are fair game.) Question Title * Private School, Elementary Question Title * Theater Group Question Title * Private School, Secondary SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE Question Title * Bargain Store Question Title * Bookstore Question Title * Women's Boutique Question Title * Gift Shop Question Title * Toy Store Question Title * Shoe Store Question Title * Spa Question Title * Gym/Fitness Center Question Title * Yoga Studio Question Title * Car Dealer (New) Question Title * Car Dealer (Used) Question Title * Pet Store HOME & GARDEN Question Title * Architect Question Title * Builder Question Title * Furniture Store Question Title * Home Improvement Store Question Title * Garden Center/Nursery TRAVEL & PLAY Question Title * Bed-and-Breakfast or Inn Question Title * Boat Cruise/Excursion Question Title * Golf Course Question Title * Hotel or Resort Question Title * Ski Mountain Question Title * Marina Question Title Question Title * We use this (and an IP address) to prevent duplicate votes. ZIP/Postal Code Email Address Question Title * Want us to notify you via the Down East Extra e-newsletter when the final round of voting starts? Yes No Thanks for nominating your Maine favorites! Click below to submit your ballot. Question Title Send Us Your Picks!