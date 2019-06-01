Nominate Your Faves for Down East's 2020 Best of Maine!
From bookstores to breweries, museums to marinas, art galleries to architects — we want to know what Maine businesses and organizations YOU are rooting for. Tell us your Maine favorites in as many of the following 50 categories as you like. The ones with the most nominations will make our multiple-choice Best of Maine Readers' Choice ballot in June! Share this ballot to support your favorites, and check out last year's Best of Maine results. Thanks for chiming in!
FOOD & DRINK
(No national chains, please. We like Five Guys too, but they're not the Best of Maine.)

* Apple Orchard

* Bakery

* Bar
(What's your Cheers? Restaurants, wineries, and brewery taprooms all have their own categories.)

* Breakfast/Brunch Spot
(It's okay if it serves other meals.)

* Brewery
(Who brews your favorite beer? Taproom is its own category.)

* Burger

* Candy Shop

* Coffee Shop

* Coffee Roaster

* Diner

* Distillery

* Donut
(Who makes it / where do you get it? We don't need to know which specific donut.)

* Food Truck

* Hard Cider

* Ice Cream
(Who makes it, or where is it served? We don't need to know a specific flavor.)

* Food Co-op

* Maine-Made Chocolate

* Pizza
(Who's got the best? We don't need to know a specific 'za.)

* New Maine Restaurant
(Opened since April of 2019)

* Market For Seafood

* Taproom/Tasting Room
(Brewery, winery, fermentary, or other — what's the best non-bar spot to sit and sip?)

* Winery
(Who makes your favorite Maine wine? Tasting Room is its own category.)

ARTS & CULTURE

* Art Gallery

* Museum
(Art, history, science, culture — any and all are fair game.)

Question Title

Question Title

Question Title

* Private School, Secondary

SHOPPING & LIFESTYLE

* Bargain Store

* Bookstore

* Women's Boutique

* Gift Shop

* Toy Store

* Shoe Store

* Spa

* Gym/Fitness Center

* Yoga Studio

* Car Dealer (New)

* Car Dealer (Used)

* Pet Store

HOME & GARDEN

* Architect

* Builder

* Furniture Store

* Home Improvement Store

* Garden Center/Nursery

TRAVEL & PLAY

* Bed-and-Breakfast or Inn

* Boat Cruise/Excursion

* Golf Course

* Hotel or Resort

* Ski Mountain

* Marina

Question Title

