Survey for Trainee Supervisors Question Title * 1. How many appraisers have you trained over the years? 1 2-5 6-10 11+ Question Title * 2. What is the most trainees you have had in process at one time? One Two Three Four or more Question Title * 3. Where do you tend to find your trainees? Family Friends Referred to me I ran a job Ad looking for a trainee Other Question Title * 4. On a Scale of 1-5 (with 5 being the most favorable), did taking on a family member as a trainee work well? 1 2 3 4 5 N/A 1 2 3 4 5 N/A Question Title * 5. On a Scale of 1-5 (with 5 being the most favorable), did taking on someone who you didn’t know as a trainee work well? 1 2 3 4 5 N/A 1 2 3 4 5 N/A Question Title * 6. What method did you use for trainee compensation for the first few months? None – trainee works for free or at side/night jobs until self-sufficient Salary or hourly wage only Base salary plus a commission or fee split Other (describe) Question Title * 7. If you paid some sort of base salary, what range per month (assuming a fulltime trainee)? <$1,000 $1,001 - $2,000 $2,001 - $3,000 $3,001 - $4,000 $4,001+ Question Title * 8. If you did not compensate your trainee at all for the first few months, would you do that again? Yes No N/A Question Title * 9. If you compensated your trainee, would you do that again? Yes No N/A Question Title * 10. What would you estimate that your typical trainee makes in their first year? Under $25,000 $25,001 - $35,000 $35,001 - $45,000 $45,001 - $55,000 $55,001+ Question Title * 11. How many hours per week would you estimate your typical trainee works for the first few months? <20 hours 21-30 hours 31- 40 hours 41-50 hours 51+ hours Question Title * 12. What resources/benefits do you provide (check all that apply) Computer Office space MLS access Appraisal software Gas allowance Vehicle Payment for or reimbursement for education classes Other (describe) Question Title * 13. In your experience, how many inspections accompanying you are necessary before a typical trainee should be able to do the inspections alone, assuming a reasonably standard (non-complex) property? Less than 5 5-10 11-20 21-40 41+ Question Title * 14. Which of the following best describes your training style? Start trainees off by doing research and data entry for several weeks or months before allowing them to accompany you into the field. Work side by side on every report start to finish (help them research and prep reports, go on all inspections, drive comps, complete reports, etc) Other (please specify) Question Title * 15. On average, how long do your trainees stay with you after becoming licensed? <6 months 6 months – 1 year 1 - 2 years 3 - 5 years 6+ years Question Title * 16. Overall, on a Scale of 1-5 (with 5 being the most favorable), would you say mentoring a trainee was a positive experience? 1 2 3 4 5 N/A 1 2 3 4 5 N/A Question Title * 17. Overall, on a Scale of 1-5 (with 5 being the most favorable), was it good for your business? 1 2 3 4 5 N/A 1 2 3 4 5 N/A Question Title * 18. Was taking on a trainee worthwhile for reasons other than business/monetary? Yes No Question Title * 19. Additional Comments: Finish