Yaah! Magazine * 1. What do you like best about Yaah! magazine? The colorful layout. The enclosed game. The articles. Scenarios * 2. Which type of article do you like best? Review or game feature. Interview. After action report. Scenario * 3. What type of games do you play? Historical wargames only. Strategy games (science fiction, fantasy, horror, other) only. Role-playing game only. Mostly wargames, but some strategy too. Mostly strategy, but some wargames too. Equal measures of all three. * 4. If you like wargames what era do you most enjoy? WWI WWII Post WWII Napoleonic American Civil War Medieval Ancients Other (please specify) * 5. If you like non-historical games, what is your favorite type? Science fiction. Medieval Fantasy Alternate History Military Horror Other (please specify) * 6. Which would you prefer? Full color magazine and game. Black and white magazine with full-color game (less expensive) * 7. Would you be willing to pay slightly more for a printed-magazine and downloadable PDF combination? Yes No Other (please specify) * 8. What could we do better? Less articles on non-wargames. More articles on non-wargames. Other (please specify) * 9. Would you like to see more complete expansions for existing Flying Pig titles such as '65, Night of Man, and Old School Tactical or the stand alone games that we have published in the past? More complete expansions for Flying Pig Games. More stand alone games. Other (please specify) Done