New York Family Audience and Readership Survey 2018 New York Family Audience and Readership Survey 2018 * 1. What is your gender? Female Male Other (please specify) * 2. What is your age? 25 or younger 26-35 36-45 46-55 56 or older * 3. What is the highest education degree you have earned? High School Some College Associate's Bachelor's Master's Doctorate or other terminal degree Professional (M.D., J.D., etc.) * 4. Are you? Married Living with a partner but not married Divorced Widowed Separated Single * 5. What is your household income? Over $1,000,000 $750,000 - $999,999 $500,000 - $749,999 $350,000 - $499,999 $250,000 - $349,999 $150,000 - $249,999 $100,000 - $149,999 $75,000 - $99,999 $50,000 - $74,999 0 - $49,999 * 6. What ages are your children? (check all that apply including step children) Planning Expecting for the first time Expecting 0 - 12 months 13 - 30 months 2 1/2 - 5 6 - 10 older than 10 Have no children Next