Your voice is important. Please answer the questions so that we may learn more about how people in Memphis and Shelby County use masks against COVID—19.

Question Title

* 1. In the last week, have you worn a mask outside of your home?

Question Title

* 2. How often have you worn a mask when you leave your home?

Question Title

* 3. What are reasons you don't wear a mask (check all that apply)

Question Title

* 4. How likely are you to catch COVID-19? 

Question Title

* 5. What is your best source of information about COVID-19?

Question Title

* 6. What is your zip code?

Question Title

* 7. What is your age?

Question Title

* 8. To which gender do you identify? 

Question Title

* 9. What is your ethnicity/race? (Check all that apply) 

0 of 9 answered
 

T