The City of Mansfield would like to gather your feedback to assist us in evaluating how residential garbage and recycling services may be provided moving forward. The following survey is intended to ask key questions to help the city understand how residents use current services and how they feel about current services and potential service changes. Please complete only one survey per household.



The city is considering an update to our residential garbage collection program. If an updated system is adopted, the changes to your services would include:



· Transition from current bag-based garbage collection to collection via each resident’s choice of a 95-gallon or 65-gallon rolling cart (like current recycling carts). Residents would be able to choose to have a second cart for an additional monthly fee.



· Transition from garbage collection twice per week to once per week, on the same day as your other collection services (i.e., recycling and bulky item collection)



· Designated collection day may be updated for some residents



All other residential solid waste services and programs would remain the same and all curbside collection services (garbage, recycling, bulky items) would occur on the same day of the week.

