Garbage Collection Services - City of Mansfield, TX

The City of Mansfield would like to gather your feedback to assist us in evaluating how residential garbage and recycling services may be provided moving forward. The following survey is intended to ask key questions to help the city understand how residents use current services and how they feel about current services and potential service changes. Please complete only one survey per household.

The city is considering an update to our residential garbage collection program.  If an updated system is adopted, the changes to your services would include:

·       Transition from current bag-based garbage collection to collection via each resident’s choice of a 95-gallon or 65-gallon rolling cart (like current recycling carts). Residents would be able to choose to have a second cart for an additional monthly fee.

·       Transition from garbage collection twice per week to once per week, on the same day as your other collection services (i.e., recycling and bulky item collection)

·       Designated collection day may be updated for some residents 

All other residential solid waste services and programs would remain the same and all curbside collection services (garbage, recycling, bulky items) would occur on the same day of the week.

Are you a resident of the city of Mansfield?

Question Title

* 1. Are you a resident of the city of Mansfield?

Do you live in a single-family home or residence that receives residential garbage and recycling collection is provided by the city's contractor (Republic Services)?

Question Title

* 2. Do you live in a single-family home or residence that receives residential garbage and recycling collection is provided by the city's contractor (Republic Services)?

On average, how often do you set garbage out for collection?

Question Title

* 3. On average, how often do you set garbage out for collection?

On average, how many kitchen-sized (13-gallon) bags of garbage does your household generate each collection day?

Question Title

* 4. On average, how many kitchen-sized (13-gallon) bags of garbage does your household generate each collection day?

A 95-gallon cart will hold 7 full 13-gallon size kitchen garbage bags, and more if the bags are not full. If you had a 95-gallon garbage cart once per week, how often would this level of service provide sufficient garbage disposal capacity for your household?

Question Title

* 5. A 95-gallon cart will hold 7 full 13-gallon size kitchen garbage bags, and more if the bags are not full. If you had a 95-gallon garbage cart once per week, how often would this level of service provide sufficient garbage disposal capacity for your household?

If a second 95-gallon garbage cart were available to you at an additional cost, would you request a second cart for once per week garbage collection?

Question Title

* 6. If a second 95-gallon garbage cart were available to you at an additional cost, would you request a second cart for once per week garbage collection?

How often do you place recyclable items into your garbage bags? This may include items that are part of the city's recycling program such as plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles, metal and aluminum cans, scrap paper, and unsoiled cardboard.

Question Title

* 7. How often do you place recyclable items into your garbage bags? This may include items that are part of the city's recycling program such as plastic bottles and containers, glass bottles, metal and aluminum cans, scrap paper, and unsoiled cardboard.

How often do you notice that garbage, cans, and/or lids are scattered?

Question Title

* 8. How often do you notice that garbage, cans, and/or lids are scattered?

Where do you currently store your recycling cart on non-collection days?

Question Title

* 9. Where do you currently store your recycling cart on non-collection days?

If you were provided a 95-gallon garbage cart, would you be able to store it next to/near your recycling cart?

Question Title

* 10. If you were provided a 95-gallon garbage cart, would you be able to store it next to/near your recycling cart?

How satisfied/dissatisfied are you with the current bag-based garbage set-out and collection service?

Question Title

* 11. How satisfied/dissatisfied are you with the current bag-based garbage set-out and collection service?

Please indicate to what extent you agree with the following statement: "It would be a benefit to me/my household to have a city-issued garbage cart rather than having to provide my own cans and/or large plastic bags."

Question Title

* 12. Please indicate to what extent you agree with the following statement: "It would be a benefit to me/my household to have a city-issued garbage cart rather than having to provide my own cans and/or large plastic bags."

How supportive are you of a transition to once per week cart-based garbage collection?

Question Title

* 13. How supportive are you of a transition to once per week cart-based garbage collection?

If you would like to be entered for a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards, please enter your name and address:

Question Title

* 14. If you would like to be entered for a chance to win one of five $100 gift cards, please enter your name and address:

T