Cyber security solutions come in all shapes and sizes, with specific product types and stacks serving specific needs. At the same time, there is no shortage of market subsegments on which to focus, each of which requires a different approach and is expected to experience its own discrete growth factors.



Research firm Canalys predicts the market could increase by 5.6 per cent by the end of 2021, to US$43.1 billion, with biggest growth being web and email security up by 10.3 per cent year on year. By contrast network security is expected to decrease by 0.9% while maintaining the biggest market segment taking up 36 per cent of market share.



This survey is designed to help IDG make sense of the Australian security market and understand the key security concerns, the solutions utilised by the channel, and the repercussions for a security breach.