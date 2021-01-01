Cyber security solutions come in all shapes and sizes, with specific product types and stacks serving specific needs. At the same time, there is no shortage of market subsegments on which to focus, each of which requires a different approach and is expected to experience its own discrete growth factors.

Research firm Canalys predicts the market could increase by 5.6 per cent by the end of 2021, to US$43.1 billion, with biggest growth being web and email security up by 10.3 per cent year on year. By contrast network security is expected to decrease by 0.9% while maintaining the biggest market segment taking up 36 per cent of market share.

This survey is designed to help IDG make sense of the Australian security market and understand the key security concerns, the solutions utilised by the channel, and the repercussions for a security breach.

Question Title

* 1. What type of cyber security solution or solutions do you offer your customers? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 2. What type of threats do you most commonly encounter? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 3. What do you feel is the most important security solution to keep you and your customers safe? [Choose one]

Question Title

* 4. What classes of cyber security solution are the most popular among your customers? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 5. How do you package your cyber security products for customers? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 6. Are your cyber security solutions integrated with a remote monitoring and management service?

Question Title

* 7. Do you standardise your security stack or maintain a wide range of solutions from different vendors that you support?

Question Title

* 8. Are the antivirus solutions you offer predominantly:

Question Title

* 9. Do you build or offer solutions on top of your vendors’ products?

Question Title

* 10. If you do build or offer solutions on top of your vendors’ products, what is more important to you? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 11. How would a client security breach impact your business? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 12. What industries are your customers predominantly in? [Select all that applies]

Question Title

* 13. What is the typical company size you service?

Question Title

* 14. What is your role within the company?

T