Criteria for Evaluating a Chief Executive of the Year

In making your nomination, please put forward a candidate whom you feel demonstrates the qualities below. Nominations will be evaluated by a committee of peer CEOs and a selection will be made based on these criteria.

Please note: Nominations only can be made by a CEO, chairman, vice chairman, president, CFO, or managing director.

*CEOs must be in their position 5 years to qualify.
*Also, nominated companies should have at least $5 billion in annual revenue.

Here is the list of qualities CEOs will be judged against:
  • COURAGE
  • VISION
  • DEMONSTRATED IMPACT ON COMPANY
  • DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY
  • SUSTAINED PERFORMANCE
  • EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT & ATTENTION TO PEOPLE PROCESSES
  • EXTERNAL BENCHMARKS: CUSTOMER & SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATED/SUSTAINED
  • INNOVATIVENESS
  • ETHICS
  • REPUTATION / BEACON OF EXCELLENCE
  • LEADERSHIP
For further information on how the selection process works, please click here

Additionally, a detailed description of each criterion can be found here.

* 1. CEO of the Year Candidate

* 2. Your Contact Information

