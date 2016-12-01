2017 CEOY Nominations Criteria for Evaluating a Chief Executive of the YearIn making your nomination, please put forward a candidate whom you feel demonstrates the qualities below. Nominations will be evaluated by a committee of peer CEOs and a selection will be made based on these criteria. Please note: Nominations only can be made by a CEO, chairman, vice chairman, president, CFO, or managing director. *CEOs must be in their position 5 years to qualify.*Also, nominated companies should have at least $5 billion in annual revenue.Here is the list of qualities CEOs will be judged against: COURAGE VISION DEMONSTRATED IMPACT ON COMPANY DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY SUSTAINED PERFORMANCE EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT & ATTENTION TO PEOPLE PROCESSES EXTERNAL BENCHMARKS: CUSTOMER & SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATED/SUSTAINED INNOVATIVENESS ETHICS REPUTATION / BEACON OF EXCELLENCE LEADERSHIP For further information on how the selection process works, please click here. Additionally, a detailed description of each criterion can be found here. * 1. CEO of the Year Candidate Name Company * 2. Your Contact Information Name Company Title Done