Criteria for Evaluating a Chief Executive of the Year

In making your nomination, please put forward a candidate whom you feel demonstrates the qualities below. Nominations will be evaluated by a committee of peer CEOs and a selection will be made based on these criteria.



Please note: Nominations only can be made by a CEO, chairman, vice chairman, president, CFO, or managing director.



*CEOs must be in their position 5 years to qualify.

*Also, nominated companies should have at least $5 billion in annual revenue.





COURAGE

VISION

DEMONSTRATED IMPACT ON COMPANY

DEGREE OF DIFFICULTY

SUSTAINED PERFORMANCE

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT & ATTENTION TO PEOPLE PROCESSES

EXTERNAL BENCHMARKS: CUSTOMER & SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATED/SUSTAINED

INNOVATIVENESS

ETHICS

REPUTATION / BEACON OF EXCELLENCE

LEADERSHIP





For further information on how the selection process works, please click here Additionally, a detailed description of each criterion can be found here

Here is the list of qualities CEOs will be judged against: